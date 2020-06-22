Check out Paul Weller’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021

Paul Weller has rescheduled his planned UK autumn tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The musician was due to hit the road in October in support of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, which is now slated for release on July 3.

Today (June 22), it was confirmed that Weller’s headline tour has been postponed until June/July 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.

Advertisement

“It is with huge disappointment to us that we have had to reschedule Paul Weller’s 2020 autumn UK tour to summer 2021,” an official statement on Weller’s social media channels reads. “Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on public gatherings, we had to make this difficult decision.”

It is with huge disappointment to us that we have had to reschedule Paul Weller's 2020 autumn UK tour to summer 2021. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on public gatherings, we had to make this difficult decision. pic.twitter.com/QkDoQTvTUL — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) June 22, 2020

Tickets purchased for the autumn 2020 shows remain valid for next year’s performances. Alternatively, fans who cannot make the new dates can request a refund from their point of purchase.

Paul Weller’s UK 2021 tour dates are as follows:

Thu June 24 2021 – PLYMOUTH Pavilion

Fri June 25 2021 – SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall

Sat June 26 2021 – BRIGHTON Centre

Mon June 28 2021 – HULL Bonus Arena

Tue June 29 2021 – YORK Barbican

Thu July 01 2021 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Fri July 02 2021 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Sun July 04 2021 – BLACKBURN King Georges Hall

Mon July 05 2021 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Tue July 06 2021 – DUNDEE Caird Hall

Thu July 08 2021 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri July 09 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

Sat July 10 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

Mon July 12 2021 – CARLISLE Sands Centre

Tue July 13 2021 – BRADFORD St Georges Hall

Thu July 15 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Fri July 16 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

Sat July 17 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum

This comes after Weller shared his latest single ‘Village’ last month. The Modfather co-wrote the track with his longtime producer Jan “Stan” Kybert, and it features his former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot on keys.

Advertisement

Ahead of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Paul Weller took to the stage at the BBC 6 Music Festival in March. Speaking to Lauren Laverne at the Camden event, he recalled collaborating with the “amazing” Amy Winehouse.