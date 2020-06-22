Check out Paul Weller’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021

Paul Weller has rescheduled his planned UK autumn tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The musician was due to hit the road in October in support of his fifteenth solo album ‘On Sunset’, which is now slated for release on July 3.
Today (June 22), it was confirmed that Weller’s headline tour has been postponed until June/July 2021 – you can see the full schedule below.
“It is with huge disappointment to us that we have had to reschedule Paul Weller’s 2020 autumn UK tour to summer 2021,” an official statement on Weller’s social media channels reads. “Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on public gatherings, we had to make this difficult decision.”
Tickets purchased for the autumn 2020 shows remain valid for next year’s performances. Alternatively, fans who cannot make the new dates can request a refund from their point of purchase.
Paul Weller’s UK 2021 tour dates are as follows:
Thu June 24 2021 – PLYMOUTH Pavilion
Fri June 25 2021 – SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall
Sat June 26 2021 – BRIGHTON Centre
Mon June 28 2021 – HULL Bonus Arena
Tue June 29 2021 – YORK Barbican
Thu July 01 2021 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Fri July 02 2021 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Sun July 04 2021 – BLACKBURN King Georges Hall
Mon July 05 2021 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Tue July 06 2021 – DUNDEE Caird Hall
Thu July 08 2021 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Fri July 09 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall
Sat July 10 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall
Mon July 12 2021 – CARLISLE Sands Centre
Tue July 13 2021 – BRADFORD St Georges Hall
Thu July 15 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Fri July 16 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum
Sat July 17 2021 – LONDON O2 Forum
This comes after Weller shared his latest single ‘Village’ last month. The Modfather co-wrote the track with his longtime producer Jan “Stan” Kybert, and it features his former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot on keys.
Ahead of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, Paul Weller took to the stage at the BBC 6 Music Festival in March. Speaking to Lauren Laverne at the Camden event, he recalled collaborating with the “amazing” Amy Winehouse.