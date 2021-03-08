Paul Weller reschedules UK tour dates for spring 2022

Paul Weller has rescheduled his summer UK tour dates for spring 2022 – see the new dates in full below.

The Modfather’s run of shows in support of his 15th solo album ‘On Sunset’ were first supposed to take place last October. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic they were postponed to June/July 2021.

Now, following the government’s announcement that live music is set to return from June, Weller has rescheduled the dates again, this time to spring next year.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty through the pandemic, the decision has been made to reschedule Paul’s UK June/July Summer 2021 tour to March/April 2022,” a statement on Weller’s official Instagram page read. “If you currently hold a ticket, keep this, as it will remain valid for the new date.”

The tour’s original November/December 2021 dates, which includes shows in Manchester, Leicester, Newcastle and London, will remain the same.

See the full list of tour dates below:

For any customers who are unable to attend the new dates in 2022, they are encouraged to seek a refund from their original point of purchase.

Last month, Weller announced a new album called ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ and shared its first single ‘Cosmic Fringes’.

It comes after Noel Gallagher claimed that Weller had been working on the follow-up to ‘On Sunset’ at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician started recording vocals, piano and guitar for his 16th solo LP on his own during isolation before sending the material to his core band members (drummer Ben Gordelier, guitarist Steve Cradock and bassist Andy Crofts) who fleshed out the tracks.

Weller then reunited with his band at his Black Barn studio in Surrey to complete the album when COVID restrictions were eased.

Meanwhile, Goldie Lookin Chain have shared ‘WELLEND’, their sea shanty parody which lampoons certain fans of Paul Weller.