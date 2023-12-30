Paula Abdul files lawsuit against ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe over sexual assault claims

Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe alleging that he sexually assaulted her.

Abdul has made a series of claims during her time hosting both shows in the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles yesterday (December 29), including sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.

Lythgoe is yet to comment on the claims and NME has contacted American Idol for comment.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains details some readers may find upsetting

Abdul alleged that before taking on the role of one of the judges on American Idol, she met with several of the show’s executives in 2001.

During that meeting, Abdul claims that Lythgoe “verbally insulted and belittled” her, calling her a “has been” who “probably wouldn’t be known by the show’s contestants”, reports Rolling Stone.

Despite her claims, she went on to join the show in April 2002. But Abdul alleged that she was discriminated against and paid less than her fellow male judges and that Lythgoe and the show’s production bullied her.

According to the lawsuit, during one of the show’s “initial seasons” Lythgoe allegedly sexually assaulted her in the elevator of a hotel room they were staying at while traveling for one of the show’s auditions.

It went on: “Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat. Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.”

Abdul claims she chose not to speak up about the allegations over fear of retaliation from Lythgoe, who she said had the power to fire her from her judging posts.

The suit goes on to claim that in 2014, Lythgoe sexually assaulted her again at his home after inviting her for dinner. Abdul attended believing it to be a “professional invitation”.

“Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,’” the suit claimed. “Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”

Fearing reprisals, Abdul again didn’t speak out about the claims.

In another claim, Abdul further alleged that she witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants named April while filming So You Think You Can Dance in 2015.

Her suit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows accusers to file certain abuse lawsuits that would otherwise fall outside the statute of limitations within a one-year window.