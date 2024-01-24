Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol lead stacked Tramlines 2024 line-up

Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini and Jamie T have been announced as headliners at Tramlines Festival 2024 – check out the full line-up below.

Nutini will top the bill on Friday night of the Sheffield festival – which takes place at Hillsborough Park from July 26-28 – followed by Jamie T on Saturday and Snow Patrol on Sunday.

Other acts announced for the 16th edition of the festival include Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Human League, The Charlatans, Holly Humberstone, Yard Act and many more.

The festival will also feature Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Snuts, Example, Soft Play, Miles Kane, NewDad, The Magic Gang and more.

Pre-sale will go live on Thursday (January 25) at 12pm GMT, where a limited number of weekend and day tickets will be available. You can sign up here.

Remaining tickets will be available in the general sale this Friday (January 26) at 12pm GMT.

Check out the full line-up so far below.

“I’m delighted to release the first wave of acts for Tramlines 2024,” said Tramlines Festival Operations Director Timm Cleasby in a statement. “As always, we’re incredibly grateful for the support of the people of Sheffield following the challenges of 2023.”

He confirmed that the festival have also reached a new five-year deal with Sheffield City Council, ensuring its future for the rest of this decade. “We are working hard with SCC on improvements to Hillsborough Park to ensure it remains an excellent public space throughout the year,” Cleasby added.

Last year’s Tramlines featured The Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft, Sugababes, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes, Kate Nash and many more on the bill.

In a four-star review of the 2022 edition, NME wrote that Sheffield’s biggest party was “defined by celebration and pride”, adding: “From seasoned veterans to the indie heroes of tomorrow, there’s something for everyone at this northern bash.”