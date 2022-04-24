Pavement announce 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Slanted & Enchanted’

Pavement have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘Slanted & Enchanted’.

The 1992 album came out 30 years ago earlier this week via Matador Records, and comes ahead of the band’s live reunion this summer.

The new reissue, set to come out on August 12, will see the original LP released on red/white/black splatter vinyl, alongside a cassette edition titled ‘Courting Shutdown Offers’, which features demo versions of the album that the band used to shop the alnum to record labels.

The band’s latest reissue follows the release of ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’, a special reissue of their final studio album ‘Terror Twilight’. The band’s fifth studio LP was originally released in June 1999 and was produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

See the tracklist for the 30th anniversary edition of ‘Slanted & Enchanted’ below, and pre-order your copy here.

‘SLANTED & ENCHANTED’

1. ‘Summer Babe’ (Winter Version)

2. ‘Trigger Cut / Wounded-Kite At :17’

3. ‘No Life Signed Her’

4. ‘In the Mouth a Desert’

5. ‘Conduit For Sale!’

6. ‘Zurich Is Stained’

7. ‘Chesley’s Little Wrists’

8. ‘Loretta’s Scars’

9. ‘Here’

10. ‘Two States’

11. ‘Perfume-V’

12. ‘Fame Throwa’

13. ‘Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era’

14. ‘Our Singer’

‘COURTING SHUTDOWN OFFERS’

1. ‘Chesley’s Little Wrists’

2. ‘Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era’

3. ‘No Life Signed Her’

4. ‘Two States’

5. ‘Trigger Cut’

6. ‘Fame Throwa’

7. ‘Pain Smiles’

8. ‘The Wounded Kite’

9. ‘Summer Babe’

10. ‘Perfume-V’

11. ‘My First Mine’

12. ‘Baptist Blacktick’

13. ‘Loretta’s Scars’

14. ‘Pillowjack’

15. ‘Here’

Pavement will tour in the UK and Ireland later this year – see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER 2022

17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 – Roundhouse, London

23 – Roundhouse, London

24 – Roundhouse, London

25 – Roundhouse, London

NOVEMBER

10 – Vicar Street, Dublin

11 – Vicar Street, Dublin