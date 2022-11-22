Pavement announce new musical ‘Slanted! Enchanted!’, premiering next month

Pavement have announced a new musical based on their 1992 debut studio album, ‘Slanted And Enchanted’.

Directed by Alex Ross Perry, Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical is currently scheduled for two workshop performances at the Sheen Center in New York on December 1 and 2.

An official listing for the show reads: “The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the theatre stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”

Slanted! Enchanted! will feature music by Pavement as well as arrangements by Keegan Dewitt and Dabney Morris, and choreography by Angela Trimbur. It’ll star Michael Esper (American Idiot), Zoe Lister-Jones (New Girl) and Kathryn Gallagher.

No plot details are currently known. Visit here for further information.

Director Perry this year helmed a new video for Pavement’s 1999 song ‘Harness Your Hopes’, which went viral on TikTok in 2020.

Pavement recently wrapped up a UK/Ireland and European headline tour.

The band originally announced their comeback in 2019, with shows booked at Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as its sister festival in Portugal. Due to COVID-enforced delays, however, they ended up playing their first reunion show in May 2022.

Prior to those gigs, Pavement had not performed live together since 2010.

Reflecting on this year’s run of dates last month, frontman Stephen Malkmus said the group felt like “a tiger let out of the cage”.

Earlier this month, Malkmus told NME that it would be “total cringe” if Pavement recorded new music following their reunion tour.

“No way. These [old] songs are good, they exist in this present,” he said. “That’s just me, anyone can do what they want. It’s your life, choose your adventure. If any band wants to make a new album, they like to do that, that’s totally rad. But, yeah, not happening.”