Pavement announce UK and European reunion tour for 2022

Pavement have announced details of their UK and European reunion tour which is set to take place in 2022.

The five-piece – Stephen Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West – first revealed their intention to reunite once again back in 2019, though their comeback shows have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pavement, who last reformed in 2010, will kick off their latest reunion by headlining Primavera Sound Barcelona and Porto in June 2022 before embarking on a UK and European tour in October 2022.

Beginning in Leeds on October 17, 2022, Pavement’s UK tour will take in stops in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester before four dates at London’s Roundhouse from October 22-25.

You can check out Pavement’s 2022 UK and European tour schedule below, with UK tickets set to go on sale at 10am on Saturday (September 11) here.

OCTOBER 2022

17 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22 – Roundhouse, London

23 – Roundhouse, London

24 – Roundhouse, London

25 – Roundhouse, London

27 – Le Grand Rex, Paris, France

29 – Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

31 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

NOVEMBER 2022

02 – VoxHall, Aarhus, Denmark

04 – Pier 2, Bremen, Germany

05 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

07 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

08 – Royal Carré Theater, Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 – Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

A press release announcing Pavement’s UK and European tour today (September 8) hints that more “worldwide reunion dates” will be revealed soon, along with a “celebration of one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs”.

In 2019 Pavement released a special picture disc as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for their 1995 album ‘Wowee Zowee’.