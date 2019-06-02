Pavement have announced they’ll be reuniting at Primavera Sound 2020

The band will celebrate their 30th anniversary with two worldwide shows.

American indie rockers Pavement have announced that they’ll be reuniting at next year’s Primavera Sound.

Formed in 1989, Pavement originally called it quits 10 years later but reformed in 2009 for a reunion tour the following year. Speculation about another possible reunion has been rife ever since, with frontman Stephen Malkmus performing Pavement songs with guitarist Scott Kannberg, aka Spiral Stairs, at a gig last year for Kannberg’s 50th birthday.

Now official, a reunion is set to take place in 2020 at Primavera Sound to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.

Announced this weekend when a a flyer began circulating around the grounds of this year’s Primavera Sound, it teased that the college rock legends would reunite at next year’s incarnation of the Spanish Festival.

The flyer asked, “Are you ready for those Gold Soundz?” It then stated that the group will perform “only two worldwide shows” in 2020, and that they “are waiting for you next year in Barcelona and Porto.”

This was then followed up by an announcement on social media. “Pavement: only two worldwide shows in 2020,” the announcement confirmed.

Although originally “not so keen” on a Pavement reunion, Malkmus’ change of heart came last month during a conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now Podcast.

When asked about the chances of Pavement playing together again, Malkmus responded: “You know, realistic. Anything’s possible.” He then added: “If there’s interest, then that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks released ‘Sparkle Hard’ on May 18. Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

OCTOBER

Wednesday 17 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Thursday 18 – GLASGOW SWG3 TV Studio

Friday 19 – DUBLIN Vicar Street

Sunday 21 – BRISTOL SWX

Monday 22 – BIRMINGHAM Asylum, Hockley

Wednesday 24 – LONDON Hackney Arts Centre

Thursday 25 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2