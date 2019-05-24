A Pavement reunion has a “realistic” chance of happening according to their lead singer and guitarist, Stephen Malkmus.

Malkmus discussed the chances of a reunion in a new interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. When asked about the chances of Pavement playing together again, Malkmus responded: “You know, realistic. Anything’s possible.”

He continued: “If there’s interest, then that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.” You can listen to the full interview here.

The college rock legends originally split in 1999 but reformed in 2009 for a reunion tour the following year. Speculation about another possible reunion has been rife ever since, with frontman Stephen Malkmus performing Pavement songs with guitarist Scott Kannberg, aka Spiral Stairs, at a gig last year for Kannberg’s 50th birthday.

Back in March, Malkmus appeared to dismiss chances of a reunion ahead of their 30th anniversary next year.