It could be happening...
A Pavement reunion has a “realistic” chance of happening according to their lead singer and guitarist, Stephen Malkmus.
- Read More: All of Pavement’s albums, ranked
Malkmus discussed the chances of a reunion in a new interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. When asked about the chances of Pavement playing together again, Malkmus responded: “You know, realistic. Anything’s possible.”
He continued: “If there’s interest, then that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.” You can listen to the full interview here.
The college rock legends originally split in 1999 but reformed in 2009 for a reunion tour the following year. Speculation about another possible reunion has been rife ever since, with frontman Stephen Malkmus performing Pavement songs with guitarist Scott Kannberg, aka Spiral Stairs, at a gig last year for Kannberg’s 50th birthday.
Back in March, Malkmus appeared to dismiss chances of a reunion ahead of their 30th anniversary next year.
“I’m not so keen on it right now,” Malkmus told Kyle Meredith in a new interview. “We put our heart into this record [new album with The Jicks, ‘Sparkle Hard’]. And I have some other tricks up my sleeve.
“Combine that with things like my wife’s career and family, I’m full time with my life, so I don’t know if I have time for a Pavement reunion.”
Meanwhile, Stephen Malkmus And The Jicks released ‘Sparkle Hard’ on May 18. Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.
OCTOBER
Wednesday 17 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall
Thursday 18 – GLASGOW SWG3 TV Studio
Friday 19 – DUBLIN Vicar Street
Sunday 21 – BRISTOL SWX
Monday 22 – BIRMINGHAM Asylum, Hockley
Wednesday 24 – LONDON Hackney Arts Centre
Thursday 25 – BRIGHTON Concorde 2