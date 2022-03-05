PC Music have announced details of their new ‘Vol. 3’ compilation, featuring Charli XCX, Clairo and Caroline Polachek among others.

Arriving nearly six years after the label’s ‘Vol. 2’ compilation, the new record will come out on May 13.

The following month, PC Music will host a special label showcase at the newly reopened KOKO venue in London.

Others included on the album are Hannah Diamond, Tommy Cash, A.G. Cook and more. Watch the trailer for ‘Vol. 3’ and see its tracklist – including three as-yet-unidentified new songs – below.

Disc 1

1. EASYFUN – ‘Be Your USA’

2. Hannah Diamond – ‘Invisible’

3. Tommy Cash – ‘Pussy Money Weed’

4. felicita – ‘marzipan’ (feat. Caroline Polachek)

5. Danny L Harle – ‘Blue Angel’ (feat. Clairo)

6. umru & Laura Les – ‘popular’

7. Lil Data – ‘Burnnn’

8. Planet 1999 – ‘Party’

9. Namasenda – ‘Dare (AM)’

10. A. G. Cook – ‘Lifeline’

Disc 2

1. A. G. Cook – ‘Xcxoplex’ (with Charli XCX)

2. Namasenda – ‘☆’ (feat. Oklou)

3. caro♡ – ‘over u’

4. Hyd – Skin 2 Skin

5. umru feat. Tommy Cash & 645AR – ‘check1’

6. Ö – ‘Good Things on the Way’

7. ???????

8. ???????

9. Hannah Diamond – ‘Staring At The Ceiling’

10. ???????

PC Music are heading to KOKO on June 15 for a label showcase that promises to be “the label’s biggest flagship event to date”. You can pick up tickets here.

The venue, which is located on 1A Camden High Street, initially shut in 2019 for a planned one-year refurbishment, though those plans were scuppered after a fire broke out at the venue in January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic and “colossal water damage” then further held up progress.

It’s now set to officially reopen in April following a £70million restoration and redevelopment.

The likes of Pete Doherty, Jorja Smith, Kim Gordon, Tems, Portico Quartet, Omar Apollo, Remi Wolf and more have all confirmed gigs at KOKO in the coming months. You can find the venue’s calendar of events here.