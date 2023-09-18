PC Music announces line-ups for 10th anniversary shows

The record label PC Music has announced the line-ups for its 10th anniversary shows in New York, Los Angeles and London.

The live performance series will kick off later this week in New York City and is set to celebrate the milestone for the record label by holding some exclusive live sets from numerous artists.

The label was developed by A.G. Cook a decade ago and has gone on to have a wide impact on the landscape of pop music. It also prides itself on fostering “an environment of experimentation and innovative production, shattering the traditional standards of genre and creating lasting impact on the fabric of the industry along the way.”

Now, kicking off this Friday (September 22) with an event in New York, the upcoming series of live performances promise to showcase PC Music’s roster of innovative artists and their greatest sonic creations and ensure “an electrifying experience for attendees”.

As well as delivering live performances from many of its artists over the course of the series – which ends in London on October 31 – each of the six instalments will feature merch collaborations in partnership with Brain Dead, limited-run show-specific CDs, Personal Computer Music vinyl, CDs, clothing items, and accessories from the last 10 years.

Alongside celebrating 10 years since the label was formed, the shows also follow on the heels of the recent announcement that this year will mark the final year of new releases for the label. Going forward, PC Music will be solely dedicated to archival projects and special reissues from 2024 onwards.

The first of the live shows will take place this Friday at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, and see performances from Life Sim, Umru, Holly Waxwing and more. It will continue the next day (September 23) at The Meadows with sets from Pobbles, DJ Fuck, Lil Data and more, before heading over to Manhattan the day after.

On September 29 and October 3, the events will take place in Los Angeles, and are set to be held at Genghis Cohen and 1720 venues respectively. Thy Slaughter and Astra King will be performing at both the Los Angeles shows, among others, and the final instalment will be held on October 31 at HERE at Outernet in London, featuring appearances from A.G. Cook, Babymorocco, Denzel Himself and more.

Ahead of the live events, PC Music will be taking over Brain Dead Studios in Brooklyn on September 22 at Studio 45, and in Los Angeles on September 29 at 611 N Fairfax Ave for ‘Personal Computer Market.’ Find the full line-ups for the events below and visit here for any remaining tickets

September 22 – OH YEAH (Market Hotel, Brooklyn, New York)

Life Sim

Umru

DJ Fuck

Holly Waxwing

+ Special Guest

September 23 – OH YEAH 2 (The Meadows, Brooklyn, New York)

POBBLES

Umru

DJ Fuck

Lil Data

+ Special Guest

September 24 – BOAT YEAH (Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, Manhattan, New York)

DJ Warlord

Doss

GRRL

Umru B2B DJ Fuck

September 29 – BRONZE (Genghis Cohen, Los Angeles)

Thy Slaughter

Astra King

BASECK

Lecx Stacy

October 3 – SILVER (1720, Los Angeles)

Thy Slaughter (Live)

Astra King

Count Baldor

+ Special Guests

October 31 – *POP CRYPT *LIVE (HERE at Outernet, London)

A. G. Cook

Babymorocco

Caro♡

Danny L Harle

Denzel Himself

EASYFUN

Thy Slaughter

+ Special Guests

In light of the announcement that this year would mark the end of new releases for the label, NME took a look back at the 10 most essential tracks in the 10 years since it formed.

“Pop music, and the industry in general, wouldn’t be the same without PC Music,” it read. “Building a community that encouraged experimentation and future-facing production, the hyper-glossy ever-expanding PC world shattered traditional genre standards by melting bubblegum pop and bass with electronic club sounds.”