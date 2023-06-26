PC Music to stop releasing new music after 2023

The PC Music label has announced that it is to stop releasing new music after 2023.

The label was founded by A.G. Cook in 2013 and has announced upon its 10th anniversary that it will cease working on new projects.

In a statement, Cook wrote: “After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases.

Advertisement

“Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon.

For now, 10 x 10 minutes of content from the past, present & future. Personal Computer Music forever.”

Alongside the announcement, PC Music have shared a 100-minute playlist featuring Cook and other artists from the label’s history.

Across its decade in business, PC Music released songs by Hannah Diamond, Danny L Harle and more, with the likes of Charli XCX, SOPHIE and Caroline Polachek all collaborating with artists on the label.

In 2022, the label released a new ‘Vol. 3’ compilation featuring Charli, Polachek, Clairo and more.

Advertisement

The same year, PC Music hosted a special label showcase at the newly reopened KOKO venue in London.

Back in 2020, PC Music released a Christmas-themed album, featuring tracks from the label’s roster.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook features contributions from Cook, Hannah Diamond, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier and more.

Proceeds from the album were directed towards the Trussell Trust, a charity aiming to end hunger in the UK.