Peace announce first UK tour following line-up changes

Peace have announced their first run of headline UK tour dates since changing their line-up. Find a full list of dates below.

Set to take place across November this year, the tour dates mark the band’s string of live dates as a duo — following the departure of guitarist Doug Castle and drummer Dom Boyce.

The upcoming shows also come in celebration of the indie veterans’ recently surprise-released fourth album. Available exclusively on their website, the new LP is Peace’s first new music since the acclaimed ‘Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’ from 2018.

The duo — which currently consists of brothers Harry and Sam Koisser – announced the new album last month, after teasing their comeback in December of 2022.

Kicking off in Bath on November 3, a total of nine shows are included in the upcoming headline tour. This includes stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and more, as well as a closing show at London’s Angel venue on November 14. Find a full list of upcoming gigs below, with tickets on sale here from 10am on Friday (May 26).

Peace’s November 2023 tour dates are:

3 – Bath, Komedia

4 – Birmingham, Town Hall

5 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

7 – Leeds, Stylus

8 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

9 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

10 – Sheffield, Foundry

11 – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 – London, Heaven

The band have also directed fans to their website. From there, everyone who buys a ticket or a t-shirt will also receive free access to their album, accessible via a passcode.

The tour is described as “a celebration of the band’s very meaningful step into their new era”, in the press release, and also comes hot on the heels of their recent sold-out return shows this spring — including stops in London, Bristol and their native Birmingham.

“We’re going to have a squeal on this tour. That’s the whole point of the record’s release,” the band said of the upcoming dates, explaining why they chose to release their new album in an unconventional way. “I mean I guess the record isn’t so much out as it is in. We desperately need people to hear it but we cannot start the traditional distribution process yet. Our bandwidth bill for the website is eerily the opposite of what Spotify pay. We’re paying out roughly 0.003 pence per stream. It’s excellent. ”

Speaking to NME back in 2018, frontman Harry Koisser discussed the band’s renewed drive to make music, and explained how they wanted to use their discography to change the world’s ever-increasing negativity into “something positive”.