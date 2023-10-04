Peace announce official wider release of new album ‘Utopia’

Peace have announced official details of their fourth studio album, ‘Utopia’. Check out the album artwork and pre-order the release below.

The UK alt band first shared the album with fans earlier this year, when they launched a password-protected website, which allowed fans to access the album ahead of its official release date.

Now, the members have confirmed the new album ‘Utopia’, and revealed that it will be arriving later this year (November 3) with a limited run of vinyl copies.

It also arrives following the two-year hiatus that the band took over 2021 and 2022 – from which they re-emerged as a two-piece, composed of brothers Harry and Sam Koisser – and marks their first new music since 2019.

Musically, the album is described by the band as being an evolution of their signature sound, and will see the siblings introduce elements of folk and ambient electronica to take their discography to the next step.

The artwork for the album was designed by acclaimed artist and photographer Martin Parr CBE and depicts Glastonbury Tor in Somerset. The image was taken in 1975 and featured as part of Parr’s ‘Beauty Spots’ collection.

‘Utopia’ has not yet been given a date for release to streaming services or digital stores, meaning the vinyl is currently the only way to own the album in full. Pre-orders can be found here.

Speaking with NME last month, the band shared insight into why they chose to release the album via the cryptic website first, and Harry Koisser joked that people warned him and his brother that the move would be “career suicide”.

The news of the album also comes amid the band’s previously announced run of UK tour dates, which are set to begin next month.

The first upcoming stop Peace will make on the headline tour will take place at the Komedia venue in Bath on November 3, before making stops in Birmingham, Southampton, Leeds, Glasgow and more. The final date for the 2023 shows will be held at the Heaven venue in London on November 14. Find remaining tickets here.