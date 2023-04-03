Peace surprise release new album, announce new line-up and intimate UK shows

Peace have surprised fans by announcing the release of their new album – as well as revealing line-up changes and sharing some intimate UK shows.

The band, whose last release was was their acclaimed 2018 third album ‘Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’, teased their comeback back in December with magazine ads calling upon fans who were “energetic, amused and happy to support Peace” to come forward as “perfect supernumerary for the new live show”.

Now, the Birmingham indie veterans have taken to social media to mark their return – directing fans to their website to enter a password to be able to hear their surprise fourth album, as well as sharing more info on their current status after the departure of guitarist Doug Castle and drummer Dom Boyce.

“You can listen to our new album in full right now on our cool new website peaceforeverever.co.uk,” they wrote. “We will email you a password with every ticket to these shows. The record will be commercially released later this year but for now this is how we are going to share our music with the people that it means a lot to.”

They continued: “Also, as some of you have noticed, we are no longer a four-piece band. D&D [have taken a different flight path and are soaring across different skies. But all with monstrously good vibes. So yes, we are a duo. We are not replacing them and Peace is entering a new era in an extremely meaningful way. These shows mark the explosion of a newer universe. A second big bang. More to follow.”

From the social media post, fans are assuming that the new record will be called ‘Utopia’. Peace will play a homecoming show at The Mill in Birmingham on May 31, before The Colour Factory in London on June 1. Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday April 5 and available here, and all tickets come with a password to hear the new album.

Speaking to NME back in 2018, frontman Harry Koisser explained the band’s renewed drive to use their music to take the world’s ever-increasing negativity and “channel it into something positive”.

“Turns out you can save the world and have a good time doing it,” he added.

This year also marks the 10 year anniversary of their debut album ‘In Love’.