Peace tease comeback, 2023 tour in Big Issue advert

“If you are energetic, amused and happy to support Peace, you are the perfect supernumerary for the new live show”

By Ellie Robinson
Harry Koisser and Dom Boyce of Peace. Credit: Nick Pickles via Redferns
Peace have begun teasing an imminent comeback, taking out a full-page advert in the latest Big Issue to plug “live shows scheduled for 2023”.

As reported by Dork, the band’s ad has their logo and typeface printed in black over a pastel tie-dye background, boasting a “casting call for Peace fans” alongside a Spotify scan code for their artist page, and a phone number (01598 741441) for fans to call and “leave a message”.

The ad’s copy reads: “The musical artist professionally known as Peace needs YOU to be a part of live shows scheduled for 2023. If you are energetic, amused and happy to support Peace, you are the perfect supernumerary for the new live show. Let’s have a GOOD time.”

Have a look at the advert below:

Replying to a fan on Twitter, too, Peace hinted at an upcoming release of some sort.

Next year will be a notable one for Peace, marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut album ‘In Love’. The band last made waves in 2018 with their third album, ‘Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’, which earned a four-star review from NME.

