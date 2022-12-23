Peace tease comeback, 2023 tour in Big Issue advert

Peace have begun teasing an imminent comeback, taking out a full-page advert in the latest Big Issue to plug “live shows scheduled for 2023”.

As reported by Dork, the band’s ad has their logo and typeface printed in black over a pastel tie-dye background, boasting a “casting call for Peace fans” alongside a Spotify scan code for their artist page, and a phone number (01598 741441) for fans to call and “leave a message”.

The ad’s copy reads: “The musical artist professionally known as Peace needs YOU to be a part of live shows scheduled for 2023. If you are energetic, amused and happy to support Peace, you are the perfect supernumerary for the new live show. Let’s have a GOOD time.”

Have a look at the advert below:

Replying to a fan on Twitter, too, Peace hinted at an upcoming release of some sort.

this does sound reasonable 😀😀😀 — PEACE (@PEACE4EVEREVER) December 11, 2022

Next year will be a notable one for Peace, marking the 10-year anniversary of their debut album ‘In Love’. The band last made waves in 2018 with their third album, ‘Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll’, which earned a four-star review from NME.