‘A Peaceful Noise’ announces The Blinders and Kid Kapichi as first acts for 2019 charity gig

The event will take place on November 27

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust has announced the first acts to play the 2019 ‘A Peaceful Noise’ charity event.

The event, which will take place at ULU Live on November 29, will aim to raise money for the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which was founded in the aftermath of the Bataclan terror attack in 2015.

The registered charity was established in memory of Nick Alexander who was killed in the attack while working for Eagles of Death Metal. The trust awards grants for musical instruments and equipment to community groups and small charities across the UK.

The first bands to play this year’s event have been announced as The Blinders and Kid Kapichi and early bird tickets for the event are available to buy now.

Announcing this year’s event, the trust’s founder Zoe Alexander said: “It’s so exciting to embark on our fourth A Peaceful Noise, it’s always such an incredible night. The gig will always have what happened at the Bataclan at its heart, but it’s about looking forward as well and we’re thrilled to have some of the hottest names in new music join us for this year’s show.”

Speaking about their appearance at the event, The Blinders said: “The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust does incredible work breaking down barriers to accessing music for disadvantaged people, so it’s an honour for us to play this year’s A Peaceful Noise show for them and to help the cause. We can’t wait to see you at ULU on the 29th November.”

In the last four years, the event has had sell out shows with artists such as Josh Homme, Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, Gaz Coombes, Frank Turner, Maximo Park, Fran Healy, Tom Grennan, Danny Goffey’s Vangoffey appearing on the bill.

The shows have raised more than £80,000 that has helped the trust to fund several life-changing music projects across the UK.

Before appearing at the event in 2017, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme spoke to NME about the aftermath of the Bataclan attack in 2015.

“Obviously it hit so close to home for me, and for Eagles of Death Metal. It felt like… This is the moment where you decide: what are you gonna do? Are you gonna run away from your life, and all the choices? Or is this the moment to say ‘No, this is who we are.’

“In my life, music is more necessary than it’s perhaps ever been. Music is how you explain yourself. It’s how you respond to things in terrible times, how you exorcise those demons. And music is how you can celebrate the ability to stand back up on your feet. It was mandatory to play more and to play louder.”