Peaches announces 20th anniversary tour for ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’

Art-punk icon Peaches has announced a 20th anniversary tour for her ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ album – check out dates below.

‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ was the first album Peaches released under that stage name and features breakout single ‘Fuck The Pain Away’. As expected, the anniversary tour will see her playing the record in full.

The run of shows will kick off May 16 2022 in Washington before heading out across North America. In June, Peaches will then bring the tour to the UK, with a show at London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of the Grace Jones curated Meltdown Festival, before heading to Europe and wrapping things up in Brussels on June 21.

Announcing the tour, Peaches said: “Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of & reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe & the UK! It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past 2 years & now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”

Tickets go onsale Friday, February 4 from here. Check out the complete list of dates below:

MAY 2022

16 The Showbox, Seattle

17 Wonder Ballroom, Portland

20 The Masonic, San Francisco

21 Just Like Heaven Festival, Pasadena

25 Mtelus, Montreal

26 Rebel, Toronto

28 Great Hall At Avant Gardner, Brooklyn

JUNE

05 Berns, Stockholm

06 Malmo Live, Malmo

10 Brighton Dome, Brighton

11 Meltdown Festival, London

13 SWG3 Galvaniszers, Glasgow

14 O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester

15 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

16 Marble Factory, Bristol

19 Paradiso, Amsterdam

20 Le Trianon, Paris

21 AB, Brussels

According to the press release, Peaches is currently working on a new album which will be a follow-up to 2015’s ‘Rub’.

Last year, she released new single ‘Pussy Mask’. Speaking to NME about the track, Peaches said: “I was working on the new album when I came up with a line like ‘My pussy squirts so hard, I have to wear two masks’ or something and I thought: that needs to be a song right now, because I’m going to shine a light on a lot of concerns but also have a good laugh. I wanted to enjoy myself, make people happy and offer a snapshot of what’s happening now.”