First ever ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack to be released – hear PJ Harvey’s cover of ‘Red Right Hand’
What. A. Tracklist.
An official release of the full Peaky Blinders soundtrack has been announced for the first time. Check out the full tracklist below.
After the grand finale of Peaky Blinders season five, now the first ever official release of music from all seasons has been confirmed for a double CD, triple vinyl and digital release on November 15.
As well as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ iconic ‘Red Right Hand’ which made for the theme of the show, the soundtrack also features PJ Harvey‘s cover of the track being available for the first time. Hear that below.
Red Right Hand – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack
Also featuring the likes of Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals, the release comes with Jehnny Beth’s ‘I’m The Man‘ and Anna Calvi’s series five score ‘You’re Not God‘, along with Richard Hawley’s Bob Dylan cover ‘Ballad of A Thin Man‘.
“The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time,” said show creator Steven Knight. “It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack. I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”
Cillian Murphy, who plays lead Tommy Shelby in the show, told NME: “You just know when a song is ‘Peaky’. The artists are outsiders. They have resisted the tyranny of the mainstream, shall we say?”
The double CD and triple LP sets feature music and key clips of dialogue from all five series the show, while CD version also includes a 32-page book with images from the show, behind the scenes notes from Guardian journalist Phil Harrison, quotes from the cast and ‘The Chap’ magazine in conversation with Peaky Blinders’ costume designer, Alison McCosh.
The Peaky Blinders soundtrack tracklist is:
CD Tracklist
CD1
1. Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’
2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand
3. The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues
4. Truce – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
5. Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’
6. Dan Auerbach – The Prowl
7. Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’
8. Jack White – Love Is Blindness
9. PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love
10. Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’
11. Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx
12. Post Irish Meeting – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
13. PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand
14. Laura Marling – What He Wrote
15. Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’
16. Royal Blood – Come On Over
17. Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
18. Tommy: ‘I Love You…’
19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Breathless
20. Radiohead – You And Whose Army?
21. Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’
22. PJ Harvey – This Is Love
23. Sons – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
24. Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’
25. Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch
26. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
27. David Bowie – Lazarus
CD2
1. Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’
2. Savages – Adore
3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – I Wish
5. Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
6. Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’
7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me
8. Foals – Snake Oil
9. Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’
10. Radiohead – Pyramid Song
11. Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
12. Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’
13. Black Sabbath – The Wizard
14. Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify
15. Joy Division – Atmosphere
16. Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’
17. Anna Calvi – You’re Not God
18. Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside…’
19. Jehnny Beth – I’m The Man
20. Idles – Never Fight A Man With A Perm
21. Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’
22. Richard Hawley – Ballad Of A Thin Man
Anna Calvi recently spoke to NME about adopting Tommy Shelby’s mindspace for her work on the score for Peaky Blinders season five.
“The idea of evoking something genderless is definitely something that I explored on my record [2019 album] ‘Hunter’. There’s something about Tommy that’s not just his wife or Lizzie making him have a feminine mind,” she said. “There’s something intrinsically weirdly genderless about him as a character. Maybe it’s because it’s not about him saying things – you feel his thinking just by his stare.
“You’re almost a shadow to the character.”
Meanwhile, progress is already underway with season six of Peaky Blinders, with the show set to start filming at the start of next year before returning to screens in 2021.