Pearl Jam announce 2023 US tour with ‘all-in’ ticket pricing

Pearl Jam have announced a US tour, which is due to take place this summer – see full dates below and find tickets here.

The tour kicks off on August 31, with a pair of shows in St. Paul, Minnesota. Further dates include Chicago, Indianapolis and Fort Worth, with the tour finishing in Austin on September 19.

A pre-sale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club is open now and fans can also register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale until April 25. Tickets are then on general sale at 10am local time on April 28 and can be found here.

As part of this run of dates, the band have announced that the shows will feature all-in pricing, which means that the price listed is inclusive of transaction fees. Tickets will also be non-transferrable in all cities except Chicago.

To offset increased touring costs, Pearl Jam have designated 10 per cent of each show’s tickets as PJ Premium Seats. These are located in preferred locations and are priced at market rate.

Pearl Jam is officially hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin this year with @inhalerdublin opening in select cities. pic.twitter.com/RYUdX8dYiu — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) April 20, 2023

The news of the all-in ticket pricing follows The Cure‘s recent battle with Ticketmaster over fees. In March, Robert Smith persuaded Ticketmaster to issue small refunds to verified ticket buyers over the “unduly high” service fees.

Smith also opted out of Ticketmaster’s “platinum” and “dynamically priced” ticket options, and restricted ticket transfers in markets where he was legally allowed to do so in places like New York, Illinois, and Colorado, which have all enacted legislation protecting resellers.

Elsewhere, in February, Pearl Jam announced a 25th anniversary reissue package for their album ‘Yield’. The Seattle grunge icons’ fifth studio album came out in February 1998 and featured the singles ‘Do The Evolution’ and ‘Given To Fly’.

Looking forwards, Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard gave an update on the progress of the band’s forthcoming album.

The guitarist confirmed in an interview with Consequence of Sound last March that work had begun on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and that Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber, is behind the production desk this time around.

Later in 2022, Gossard told Riff TV how things were moving along: “The plan is that we’re gonna do some more recording, and we’re gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There’s songs that are getting close to being done and there’s a bunch that aren’t. And we’re gonna do something here pretty soon.” [via LouderSound]