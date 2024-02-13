Pearl Jam announce 2024 UK, European and US dates for ‘Dark Matter’ world tour

Pearl Jam have announced details of a huge world tour, covering North America, the UK, Europe and Australia, for later in the year – see full details below.

It comes hot on the heels of the band unveiling news of their new album ‘Dark Matter’ earlier today (February 13). The record, their 12th overall and follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’, will be released on April 19 via Monkeywrench Records, and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Alongside that, Eddie Vedder and co. have dropped the album’s thrashing title track. Listen to ‘Dark Matter’ below.

The extensive world tour will kick off in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 4 and continue around North America for ten further dates over the rest of that month.

Pearl Jam will then travel to the UK, playing huge shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on June 25 and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 29, preceded by Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 22.

They will then play shows in Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon, before heading back to the States for a second North American leg in August and September. Finally, they will round things off with a show in Auckland and three in Australia, culminating in Sydney’s Giants Stadium on November 21.

Introducing The Dark Matter World Tour, kicking off May 2024. The Ten Club Ticket Presale Request is now open and registration for General Onsale starts today. For all presale and onsale registration info, head to https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y. #DarkMatter pic.twitter.com/rmdic5DsGP — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2024

Guests for the UK and Ireland shows will include The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft, while the Australia/New Zealand leg will feature Pixies, and North American fans will see Glen Hansard and Deep Sea Diver.

Paid-up members of the band’s Ten Club will have access to a presale, as long as they are members. More info on that route can be found here. Otherwise, fans can register for a chance to participate in the registration sale here, which must be done by 11:59pm local time on February 18. This will allow fans access to the eventual ticket sale at a later date.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour dates:

MAY

4 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

6 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena

10 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

13 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

16 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

21 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

22 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum

25 – Napa Valley, California, BottleRock Festival

28 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

30 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena

JUNE

22 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

25 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live

29 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JULY

2 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne

3 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne

6 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

8 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival

13 – Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival

AUGUST

22 – Missoula, Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 – Indianapolis, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center

29 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

31 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

SEPTEMBER

3 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

4 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

12 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

15 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

17 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

NOVEMBER

8 – Auckland, New Zealand, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 – Gold Coast, Australia, Heritage Bank Stadium

16 – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

21 – Sydney, Australia, Giants Stadium