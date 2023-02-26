Pearl Jam announce 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Yield’

Pearl Jam have announced a 25th anniversary reissue package for their album ‘Yield’.

The Seattle grunge icons’ fifth studio album came out in February 1998 and featured the singles ‘Do The Evolution’ and ‘Given To Fly’.

To celebrate its birthday, the album will be reissued on translucent red and black vinyl via Vinyl Me, Please. It will be the first release from the company’s new audiophile-grade pressing plant in Denver, Colorado. It’s anticipated to begin shipping in late summer.

For streaming services, ‘Yield’ has now been released in spatial audio on Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Elsewhere in the reissue package, the band’s Give Way concert film is being pressed on vinyl and CD as a live album for the first time for Record Store Day 2023.

The gig in question took place in Melbourne, Australia on March 5, 1998 – a month after the release of ‘Yield’ – and was one of the last gigs the band played with original drummer Jack Irons, who was soon replaced by Soundgarden‘s Matt Cameron.

Announcing the 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘Yield’ pressed on 180g translucent red & black hi-melt vinyl. Head to @vinylmeplease to learn more about this inaugural pressing at the VMP pressing plant in Denver, CO. 🤘 Pre-order yours here: https://t.co/CjyJvLdfDt pic.twitter.com/Eb8AoSvPEW — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) February 24, 2023

See the tracklist for ‘Give Way’ below.

1. ‘Release’

2. ‘Brain of J.’

3. ‘Animal’

4. ‘Faithfull’

5. ‘In My Tree’

6. ‘I Got ID’

7. ‘Corduroy’

8. ‘Even Flow’

9. ‘Spin The Black Circle’

10. ‘Given To Fly’

11. ‘Hail, Hail’

12. ‘MFC’

13. ‘State Of Love And Trust’

14. ‘Do The Evolution’

15. ‘Alive’

16. ‘Black’

17. ‘Immortality’

Looking forwards, Pearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard has given an update on the progress of the band’s forthcoming album.

The guitarist confirmed in an interview with Consequence of Sound back in March that work had begun on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and that Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber, is behind the production desk this time around.

Now, Gossard has told Riff TV how things are moving along. “The plan is that we’re gonna do some more recording, and we’re gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There’s songs that are getting close to being done and there’s a bunch that aren’t. And we’re gonna do something here pretty soon. [via LouderSound]

“We’ve got demos for days. Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting. And we’re working on that. I think we’ve got a good start on another record that will be hopefully good.”