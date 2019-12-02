Pearl Jam announce BST Hyde Park 2020 show

Pearl Jam have been confirmed as the latest headliners for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival next summer.

The annual concert series, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see Pearl Jam performing on Friday July 10.

They’ll be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with more acts to follow. Tickets will go on sale from Saturday December 7 and you can buy them here.

It comes after Little Mix were confirmed as the first BST headliners for 2020, joined by a line-up that also includes the likes of Kesha and Rita Ora.

Are you ready, Europe? Pearl Jam is coming in 2020. More info: https://t.co/3IOQj4844W pic.twitter.com/WX9zRNnBtm — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 2, 2019

At the beginning of the year, Pearl Jam explained how their new album has been affected by the death of Chris Cornell.

“It’d be fun to record or even just to write a song together,” he said. “I think when Chris passed – that’s really been a tough one to wrap our heads around – and then there’s just life stuff,” said bassist Jeff Ament.

It has been six years since Pearl Jam’s last studio album was released. ‘Lightning Bolt’ was released in October 2013 and was the band’s 10th record. They have released five live albums since that record.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper revealed last year that Eddie Vedder had tried to warn him against remaking A Star Is Born.