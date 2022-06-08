Pearl Jam announce Johnny Marr, October Drift and more as BST Hyde Park support

Pearl Jam have announced a number of new additions to their BST Hyde Park shows next month.

The gigs on July 8 and 9 will be the band’s biggest ever London shows. Pearl Jam were originally due to headline BST Hyde Park in 2021 alongside Duran Duran but the event was cancelled as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Newly announced support acts for the shows include October Drift, Fatherson, LIFE and Daytime TV on July 8. Johnny Marr, Temples, Tiger Cub, Petrol Girls, James & The Cold Gun, PEAKS! and Connor Selby will support on July 9.

Advertisement

It was previously confirmed that Pixies would support Pearl Jam on July 8, with more support acts announced for the shows in February. Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy and Dream Nails will all play on July 8.

Meanwhile, Stereophonics join the band on July 9, with Imelda May, The Last Internationale, La Luz, JJ Wilde and The Wild Things.

Get full details below. Tickets remain on sale for Pearl Jam’’s BST Hyde Park gigs – find any remaining ones here.

Last month Pearl Jam were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

Drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus the week before, leaving the band to enlist stand-in drummers. The band were joined by a fan on drums at their Oakland show on May 12, while an 18-year-old friend of Eddie Vedder’s daughter stepped up to the plate at the same venue on May 14.

Advertisement

Pearl Jam are due to hit the road for a European tour this month, kicking off at Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands on June 18.

Earlier this month, Elton John announced the curated support bill for his BST Hyde Park show, featuring Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and more.

The show on June 24 comes as part of the legendary songwriter’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – his final ever series of live shows. It means that the gig could be his final ever London tour date.

Others artists due to play BST Hyde Park this summer include The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Adele and Duran Duran – find out more about this year’s series by heading here.