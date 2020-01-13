News Music News

Pearl Jam announce new studio album ‘Gigaton’

It's official, Pearl Jam are back!

Will Lavin
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam are back. CREDIT: Press

Pearl Jam have announced that they will be releasing new album ‘Gigaton’ later this year.

It comes after the band teased the artwork for their upcoming 11th studio album and had fans embark on an augmented reality treasure hunt.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, ‘Gigaton’ will arrive on March 27, 2020, and marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The band will release the album’s first single, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, “in the coming weeks.”

As previously speculated among fans, the artwork for ‘Gigaton’ features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo ‘Ice Waterfall’. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

The announcement of Pearl Jam’s new album comes with news of a North American tour that kicks off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps up with a two-date stint in Oakland on April 18-19.

The band previously announced a European summer tour, which starts in Frankfurt, Gemany on June 23 and includes them headlining Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10. Get tickets here.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June
Tues 23 / Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
Thurs 25 / Berlin, Germany, Walduhne
Sat 27 / Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm
Mon 29 / Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July
Thurs 2 / Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Festival
Sun 5 / Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri
Tue 7 / Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle
Fri 10 / London, BST Hyde Park
Mon 13 / Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
Wed 15 / Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
Fri 17 / Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
Sun 19 / Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris
Wed 22 / Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Thurs 23 / Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

