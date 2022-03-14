Pearl Jam announce new run of North American tour dates

Pearl Jam have announced a new set of dates for their upcoming North American tour, marking their first run of headline shows in the US and Canada since 2018.

Initially set to go down in 2020, before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spurred a slew of postponements, the tour will now start in San Diego on Tuesday May 3. They’ll wrap that week up with two shows in Los Angeles, before hitting stages in Glendale, Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento and Las Vegas over the next fortnight.

After breaking for a slate of shows in Europe and the UK, Pearl Jam’s North American run will continue in September, kicking back off with a gig in Quebec and three in Ontario at the top end of the month. From there, the band will head to New York, Camden, Nashville, St. Louis, Oklahoma and Denver. There are 19 shows on the itinerary thus far, with ticket info available from Pearl Jam’s website.

Support for the tour comes courtesy of Pluralone, the solo project of former Red Hot Chilli Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The axeman will also join Pearl Jam onstage as their fourth guitarist, having debuted as part of their touring line-up last September.

The tour comes in support of the band’s 11th album, ‘Gigaton’, which landed in March of 2020. In a three-star review, NME’s Anita Bhagwandas wrote: “Pearl Jam have, undoubtedly, as pioneers and figures that have shaped rock history, earned the right to make whatever the fuck they like. But the question is whether anyone is still listening any more? With this multi-faceted record, the answer is likely yes. It just won’t change your life.”

Back in January, frontman Eddie Vedder revealed that Pearl Jam were looking to record their next album with producer, guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt. The pair worked together on Vedder’s just-released third solo album, ‘Earthlings’ – which also earned three stars from NME – while Watt also has a history with Justin Bieber, working with the pop star on seven tracks from 2021’s ‘Justice’.

Meanwhile, Vedder recently opened up about his experience contracting COVID-19, telling the crowd at one of his solo shows in February: “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, probably five, six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes.”

Pearl Jam’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MAY

Tuesday 3 – San Diego, Viejas Arena

Friday 6 – Los Angeles, The Forum

Saturday 7 – Los Angeles, The Forum

Monday 9 – Glendale, Gila River Arena

Thursday 12 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

Friday 13 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

Monday 16 – Fresno, Save Mart Arena

Wednesday 18 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Friday 20 – Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Quebec City, Videotron Centre

Saturday 3 – Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday 6 – Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre

Thursday 8 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Sunday 11 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday 14 – Camden, Waterfront Music Pavilion

Friday 16 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Sunday 18 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

Tuesday 20 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

Thursday 22 – Denver, Ball Arena