Pearl Jam have shared details of two charitable causes for the Vitalogy Foundation: a box of band-themed chocolates and a stream of their 2018 Seattle concert.

The rockers will be streaming night two of their August 2018 hometown dates at Safeco Field, which the band considers to be a “career highlight” for an on-demand price of $14.99. Fans will be able to relive or see the set for the first time with streaming access from February 12-16, 2021.

In addition, fans can purchase a charity box of caramel chocolates made in collaboration with Theo Chocolates.

On top of the money Pearl Jam raised to fight homelessness at the time of the Seattle shows, the band will also donate proceeds from The Home Shows caramel collection to keep backing a cause that is so important to them, Kerrang! writes.

From Feb 12-16, Pearl Jam will stream the Aug 10, 2018 hometown show from Seattle’s Safeco Field. @Nugsnet will present this 37-song set, mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound with never-seen-before full-color footage. More info: https://t.co/awSKMuF3Zj pic.twitter.com/lQWmbP1oBH — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 26, 2021

In addition to the Home Shows Night 2 @Nugsnet release, the Vitalogy Foundation is working with original Home Show partners like Seattle's @TheoChocolate to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Caramels ordered soon will be delivered for Valentine’s Day weekend: https://t.co/rFaiXxJ3Ob pic.twitter.com/RfYVX5Sb0K — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 27, 2021

In a statement, the band said: “As Pearl Jam prepares to stream Night 2 of the Home Shows this year, we’re excited to once again partner with the Vitalogy Foundation on an exclusive treat – this time giving you a taste of our handmade caramels.

“This delicious collection of three of our northwest-inspired caramel flavours comes wrapped in a Pearl Jam Home Shows commemorative sleeve that you’ll love long after the chocolate has been enjoyed! It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day treat to enjoy while experiencing an iconic evening of music and supporting a worthy cause.”

Each box of chocolates is made with organic and fair trade ingredients, and is soy and gluten-free. Four pieces of chocolate comprising three different flavours will come in each collection: apple cider dark chocolate caramel, coffee milk chocolate caramel, and salted vanilla dark chocolate caramel.

The 37-song concert recording, hosted by nugs.net, has been mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam producer, Josh Evans. “This never-seen-before full-colour footage was captured using multiple HD cameras by touring video director Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss,” a note on the website reads.

