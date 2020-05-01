Pearl Jam are offering one fan the chance to write their setlist

Pearl Jam have announced that one lucky fan will receive the chance to write their setlist, as part of a new competition to support those in need of food during the coronavirus outbreak.

The prize, which is being offered as part of the ALL-IN Challenge, will see one fan winning the chance to watch the band soundcheck before sitting down with Eddie Vedder to write the setlist of their dreams.

They’ll then get the chance to enjoy the best seats in the house for the first half of the show, before serving as Vedder’s personal guitar tech.

“For at least one song, I’d like to have you onstage right where I stand in the middle there — or six feet away,” Vedder promised in a video to fans.

“But to be up there and hear the stage sound and be surrounded by these great musicians at loud volume. Even just to stand in front of the great drummer Matt Cameron, directly in front of him, is a true thrill. You’ll feel some vibrations that are maybe ones you haven’t felt before. They’re ones that I’m lucky enough to feel all the time.”

If not impressive enough, the prize will conclude with the fan receiving a Fender Telecaster signed by the band.

Meanwhile, Vedder has been keeping fans entertained during lockdown with a series of performances from home.

He recently shared a stripped back version of his song ‘Far Behind’ for Jack Johnson‘s Kokua Festival, as well as sharing an organ rendition of ‘River Cross’ for Lady Gaga’s ‘Together At Home’ COVID-19 benefit concert.

Pearl Jam released their eleventh album ‘Gigaton‘ in March this year.