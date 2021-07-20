Pearl Jam, Beck and more to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Encore festival

Eddie Vedder has announced the lineup for this year’s edition of his Ohana Encore festival, featuring two headline sets from Pearl Jam.

The festival is set to take place in Dana Point, California on October 1-2, and will also feature sets from Beck, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile and others.

On October 1, Pearl Jam will be joined by Beck, Lord Huron, White Reaper and more, with Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile, Margo Price and others playing the following night.

See the full line-up for Ohana Encore 2021 below. Tickets are on sale this Friday (July 23) at 6pm BST here. A portion of the proceeds from tickets will go to the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation.

Announcing @TheOhanaFest's Encore Weekend, taking place October 1st and 2nd! Tickets on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10am PT: https://t.co/cxyXdqYnYi pic.twitter.com/Dw6VSiWJvL — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 19, 2021

Ohana Encore is a special additional festival falling on the weekend after Vedder’s traditional Ohana Festival, which will be headlined by Kings Of Leon alongside Pearl Jam and Vedder himself.

Other acts set to perform include Maggie Rogers, Sharon Van Etten and Mac DeMarco. Full details can be found here.

Following the Ohana shows, Pearl Jam will embark on a delayed European tour in June and July 2022 including two dates at BST Hyde Park in London – see more info about that tour.

In May the band launched a massive new bootleg series featuring over 5,000 tracks from nearly 200 live performances.

The series, which is available on all streaming services and the band’s new members-only website Deep, encompasses shows from across the 2000s and early 2010s.

The band describe Deep as “an interactive experience featuring official bootleg recordings from nearly 200 live Pearl Jam shows”, where fans can personalise their own Pearl Jam setlist based on the city they live in and more.