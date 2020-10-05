Pearl Jam announce their two biggest-ever London shows for 2021

Pearl Jam have announced their biggest-ever London shows for summer 2021.

The band will play two nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2021, with the central London live concert series aiming to return to action next year following its cancellation in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having been part of the original 2020 line-up, Pearl Jam have today (October 5) confirmed that they have been rebooked for BST Hyde Park 2021. The band will play on Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10, 2021 in what is being billed as a UK exclusive.

Pixies will lead the support acts on July 9, while IDLES do the same on July 10.

Tickets for the two Pearl Jam shows go on general sale from 10am on Saturday (October 10), with prices starting at £70 plus booking fees.

Fans who bought tickets to Pearl Jam’s cancelled sold-out show at BST Hyde Park 2020 will have priority access to rebook, as well as the chance to experience both shows with a two-day ticket option. Previous ticketholders will be given the opportunity to repurchase their tickets from 10am on Thursday (October 8), 48 hours before general sale begins.

There is also the option to split the cost of a ticket with the BST Hyde Park payment plan, which offers the option of spreading the cost of a ticket over a number of months.

Last week, Pearl Jam were announced among the artists who will feature on an upcoming compilation album that is being released to benefit voting rights in the US ahead of next month’s election.