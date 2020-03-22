Pearl Jam continue to tease fans with snippets from new album – hear ‘Never Destination’

Pearl Jam have shared another snippet of a song from ‘Gigaton’, their forthcoming eleventh album.

The veteran rockers teased ‘Never Destination’ (listen below) a few days after sharing a few seconds from ‘Who Ever Said’. Both tracks appear on the band’s first album in seven years, which is released this Friday (March 27).

Pearl Jam’s ‘Gigaton’ consists of 12 tracks including ‘Never Destination’, ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Come Then Goes’ – see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Who Ever Said’

2. ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

3. ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

4. ‘Quick Escape’

5. ‘Alright’

6. ‘Seven O’Clock’

7. ‘Never Destination’

8. ‘Take The Long Way’

9. ‘Buckle Up’

10. ‘Come Then Goes’

11. ‘Retrograde’

12. ‘River Cross’

Discussing the LP, guitarist Mike McCready explained that making the record had been “a long journey” for the group.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The band are among dozens of acts who have been forced to postpone their upcoming tour dates as the crisis coronavirus continues. The first leg of their ‘Gigaton’ stint was due to kick-off on March 18 in Toronto.

“We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you,” the band said of the news.

See NME’s up-to-date list of concert and tour cancellations/postponements here.