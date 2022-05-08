Pearl Jam cover Foo Fighters in tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Pearl Jam paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins during their LA concert last night (May 7).

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Pearl Jam covered Foo Fighters’ 2005 song ‘Cold Day In The Sun’ during their show at The Forum last night. The original version of the track featured Hawkins on lead vocals and, for the Seattle band’s performance of it, drummer Matt Cameron took on singing duties.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” frontman Eddie Vedder said, introducing the cover. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline.

“But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected. But also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. So I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

Cameron and Hawkins previously worked together in the band Nighttime Boogie Association, releasing two songs together – ‘Long In The Tooth’ and ‘The Path We’re On’ – in 2020.

Earlier this week (May 3), Pearl Jam took another moment to remember Hawkins as they kicked off their ‘Gigaton’ tour in San Diego. “[Hawkins] emitted something very incredible and very special,” Vedder told the crowd at that show. “We’re all missing him, and so, Matt, I’m sorry again for your loss. But it just gives us another chance to say how much we appreciate you as well.”

Foo Fighters were booked to headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival before the drummer’s death, but cancelled all tour dates following his passing. Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to top the bill at the festival and paid tribute to Hawkins during the set.