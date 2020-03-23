Pearl Jam are offering fans the chance to listen to snippets of their new album ‘Gigaton’ through a telephone hotline.

Callers can dial into the band’s Gigaton Hotline at 585-207-3275, where they can choose between the option of leaving them a pre-recorded message or listen to 30-second previews of all 12 tracks from the forthcoming LP.

The band’s new album is due for release this Friday (March 27). Pearl Jam have been previewing tracks from the record across the last week, most recently teasing the song ‘Never Destination’.

The album includes ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’, ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Come Then Goes’ – see the full tracklist below.

1. ‘Who Ever Said’

2. ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

3. ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

4. ‘Quick Escape’

5. ‘Alright’

6. ‘Seven O’Clock’

7. ‘Never Destination’

8. ‘Take The Long Way’

9. ‘Buckle Up’

10. ‘Come Then Goes’

11. ‘Retrograde’

12. ‘River Cross’

Discussing the LP, guitarist Mike McCready recently explained that making the record had been “a long journey” for the group.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The band are among dozens of acts who have been forced to postpone their upcoming tour dates as the crisis coronavirus continues. The first leg of their ‘Gigaton’ stint was due to kick-off on March 18 in Toronto.

“We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you,” the band said at the time.

See NME’s up-to-date list of concert and tour cancellations/postponements here.