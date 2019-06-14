An extraordinary story

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has reunited with a Dutch fan he first met almost 27 years ago thanks to a call out he made at a recent live show.

In 1992, when performing a show in Utrecht with Pearl Jam, Vedder met a fan called Valeska Custers at a concert. After the show, they met at a cafe and talked until 3am, at which point Custers took Vedder back to his hotel on her brother’s bicycle.

Last weekend when performing in Amsterdam, Vedder took time mid-gig to reminisce about that evening and asked the audience if Custers was there. “I remember her hair kept flinging against my face,” Vedder recounted. “I am almost certain that I would still recognise her face.”

Whilst Custers was not at the show in question, she heard about Vedder’s call out via a Dutch newspaper reporter who managed to track her down, and she shared her memories of the evening in an interview with Het Partool.