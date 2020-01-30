Pearl Jam get back to nature in ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’ video

Pearl Jam have released a second video for their latest single ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’.

The veteran rockers shared the single last week following the news of their forthcoming album ‘Gigaton’ arriving on March 27. It was accompanied by the ‘(Mach I)’ music video, a medley of high-spec imagery of the natural world.

Now, the second video for ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’ (aka [Mach II]) shows footage of the band performing the song, spliced with the same imagery from the first video.

Bassist Jeff Ament said of the track: “Dance Of The Clairvoyants was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern.

“Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

Guitarist Stone Gossard told to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show that the single is the “outer edge” of what they band have previously released, adding that the new album still has moments that longtime fans can connect with.

“It’s going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about,” he said. “There’s definitely some really straight ahead rock songs. There’s some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all, I think. And it’s really us.

“We really did it by ourselves. Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody’s personalities out.

“It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Earlier this month the band confirmed the tracklist for ‘Gigaton’, with guitarist Mike McCready calling the record “a long journey” in an accompanying statement.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

They will return to the UK this summer to headline a sold out BST Hyde Park show.