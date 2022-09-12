Pearl Jam honour 9/11 victims at Madison Square Garden show in New York

Pearl Jam honoured the victims of the 9/11 tragedy during their New York gig at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night (September 11).

The band’s ‘Gigaton’ arena tour hit the Big Apple on the 21st anniversary of the tragedy. Frontman Eddie Vedder took time during the gig to pay tribute to a host of first responders from 9/11 who attended the gig.

Between songs, Vedder told the story of a man named Mike who told him that he leaves the city on 9/11 due to traumatic memories of the event but that this year he “thought it would be a good idea to be here tonight with you”.

Discussing how 9/11 led to greater unity in the United States, Vedder added: “There was a time we supported each other. That’s the part we cannot forget. Let those lessons be remembered as our solidarity to come together and keep this country straight.”

Later in the show, the singer and guitarist for the Seattle-formed band said: “This is the 37th time this band has played in New York City. I think we’ve only played Seattle 50. Here’s the thing – I don’t remember half of those fucking Seattle shows. I just don’t. But I feel like we remember ever Manhattan show.

“This potentially has the chance to be the most memorable of them all. We are quite honoured to be spending this important date with you.”

See footage from the gig below.

Last week (September 8) Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena hours after the news of the Queen’s death broke, Pearl Jam took a moment to pay tribute to the monarch. Before the band launched into their own song ‘All Those Yesterdays’, frontman Eddie Vedder performed a short rendition of ‘Her Majesty’.

“This is just one I’m gonna from Paul McCartney,” Vedder said before playing the Abbey Road secret track solo.

The band returned to the stage in July after cancelling three recent shows due to Vedder suffering from vocal issues. Earlier that month, the group scrapped a scheduled performance in Vienna after the frontman’s throat was damaged by the “heat, dust, and smoke from the fires” at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17.