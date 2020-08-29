Pearl Jam launch voting sweepstakes where fans can win meet and greet

Pearl Jam are asking their fans to join them in pledging to vote by mail in the upcoming 2020 US presidential election.

Together with their Vitalogy Foundation and online fundraising platform Omaze, the band have launched a new sweepstakes in order to raise funds to help ensure voting access is available this coming November.

Anyone that registers will be entered into the sweepstakes where the winner will get to hang out with Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament in their native Seattle.

The prize also includes a private after-hours tour of the Pearl Jam: Home And Away exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture and tour London Bridge Studios, where the band’s iconic album ‘Ten’ was recorded.

Flights and a stay in the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel are also included.

To enter the sweepstakes and for a chance to hang out with Pearl Jam, you can follow this link.

Meanwhile, the first of Pearl Jam‘s two iconic 2018 ‘Home Shows’ is going to be streamed as part of a special Pay-Per-View event next month.

The band kicked-off their 2018 North American tour at Safeco Field in Seattle on August 8, 2018. It was the first of two sold-out Pearl Jam performances billed as ‘The Home Shows’ where the hometown crowd were treated to a 33-song setlist which included rarities, covers of songs by The Beatles and The White Stripes, and a guest appearance from Brandi Carlile.

Footage posted on social media showed frontman Eddie Vedder performing White Stripes‘ ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’, flanked on his stage by his two daughters and two women who were believed to be their teachers.