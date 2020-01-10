Pearl Jam release new artwork prompting album speculation

Pearl Jam have unveiled two previously unseen pieces of artwork on their Twitter account, causing fans to speculate whether they could be linked to a new album.

The band posted the images earlier today (January 10), with one of them showing the band’s name incorporated into a heart rate monitor design and a second depicting three symbols. See the tweets below:

Inevitably, fans immediately started questioning what the images could signify, with a variety of theories, including whether a new album could be on the horizon.

1st image: electrocardiogram

2nd image: flames

New Album: Heartburn — Alan Woodham (@Woodham82) January 10, 2020

This can only mean @PearlJam is finally covering Don Johnson’s immortal classic “Heartbeat” — Chris (@TheCog31) January 10, 2020

Last month (December 2), the band were confirmed as the latest headliners for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival this summer.

The annual concert series, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see Pearl Jam performing on Friday July 10.

Pearl Jam will be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with more acts to follow. Tickets went on sale from Saturday December 7 and you can buy them here.

It comes after Little Mix were confirmed as the first BST headliners for 2020, joined by a line-up that also includes the likes of Kesha and Rita Ora.

Eddie Vedder and co. also made fans happy over Christmas by releasing all their holiday singles via digital streaming platforms for the first time.

The ’12 Days of Pearl Jam’ campaign stemmed from the band’s long-running fan club, Ten Club, which over the years has rewarded members with exclusive vinyl singles. The singles were initially posted out during the Christmas break, but in the years the first installment (1991) the delivery of subsequent singles has been intermittent.