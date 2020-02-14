Pearl Jam preview new single – but you have to point your phone at the moon to hear it

Pearl Jam have announced a new single – and fans can get a preview of it by pointing their phone at the moon.

Following up the recently released ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, Eddie Vedder and co. have now announced new song ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’.

While the new song is not officially available until it hits streaming service on February 18, fan’s eager to hear it can access a preview via an augmented reality web app.

Partnering with a company called Powster, Pearl Jam have developed the app that let’s users to point their phone cameras at the moon in order to unlock the new song.

Who else found the #SuperBloodWolfMoon? Try it for yourself at https://t.co/MNGW3Kf92d https://t.co/qD8ZDvx5ab — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2020

According to a press release, this will “trigger on-screen animations around and over the moon, timed with a preview of ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ and an in-app option to pre-order the song.”

You can check the site out here on mobile devices.

The band will release ‘Gigaton’, their eleventh studio album on March 27, and is the first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

Produced by the band and Josh Evans, Pearl Jam confirmed details of the tracklist last month – see the track titles below.

1. ‘Who Ever Said’

2. ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

3. ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

4. ‘Quick Escape’

5. ‘Alright’

6. ‘Seven O’Clock’

7. ‘Never Destination’

8. ‘Take The Long Way’

9. ‘Buckle Up’

10. ‘Come Then Goes’

11. ‘Retrograde’

12. ‘River Cross’

Speaking about ‘Gigaton’, guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement that making the band’s new album had been “a long journey.”

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

2020 will mark Pearl Jam’s 30th year of performing live, and they’ll embark on a European tour this summer. Kicking off in Frankfurt on June 23, the run will also include a headline slot at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June

23 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

25 – Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

27 – Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

2 – Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

5 – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri

7 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

10 – London, BST Hyde Park

13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

19 – Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome