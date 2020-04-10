Pearl Jam postpone European tour until summer 2021

Pearl Jam have postponed the European leg of their ‘Gigaton’ tour until next summer, the band have announced.

The dates were due to begin in Frankfurt on June 23 and continue through until Amsterdam on July 23.

However, in a new Instagram post, the group confirmed the dates would no longer be going ahead as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although new dates have not been announced at present, the post said fans could expect the tour to be rescheduled for “June/July 2021”.

“We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able,” the post read. “All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled concert dates.”

However, fans wishing to gain a refund for their tickets will not currently be able to do so. Pearl Jam said they are “still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partner in each country” and ticket holders will be notified of any changes.

The UK stop on the tour was cancelled earlier this week (April 8). Pearl Jam were due to headline London’s BST Hyde Park festival on July 10. Organisers said cancelling the festival, which was also due to see performances from Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar, was “the only possible outcome”.

Pearl Jam released their 11th studio album last month. In a three-star review, NME said: “[The band] have, undoubtedly, as pioneers and figures that have shaped rock history, earned the right to make whatever the fuck they like. But the question is whether anyone is still listening any more? With this multi-faceted record, the answer is likely yes. It just won’t change your life.”