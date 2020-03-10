Pearl Jam were scheduled to kick off their Gigaton Tour in a little over a week on March 18 in Toronto, but have now postponed it over coronavirus concerns.

Frontman Eddie Vedder broke the “unfortunate” news through the band’s social media channels on March 10, announcing that the first leg of the tour – which comprised North American shows in Canada and the United States – had been postponed. Those shows will be rescheduled at a later date.

“As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” Vedder wrote. “It’s been brutal and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”

“So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date,” he added. Read the full post below.

The announcement, however, did not mention the European leg of the band’s Gigaton Tour, which is currently set to kick off in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23.

The tour is in support of Pearl Jam’s forthcoming album, ‘Gigaton’, which is due out March 27. The record, their first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’, features the previously released tracks ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ and ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’.

The Gigaton Tour is just one of many music events affected by the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Austin festival SXSW 2020 was cancelled. A few musicians due to travel to SXSW spoke to NME about their struggle to recoup the costs of lost flights, hotel cancellations and axed gigs.