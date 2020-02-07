Pearl Jam release official video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Pearl Jam have released a third video for their latest single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ – their first “official” video for seven years.

The band have already shared two videos for the comeback track, following the news of their forthcoming album ‘Gigaton’ arriving on March 27. The news was originally accompanied by the ‘Mach I’ music video, a medley of high-spec imagery of the natural world.

A second video, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach II)’, showed footage of the band performing the song, spliced with imagery from the first video.

Now Pearl Jam have released ‘Mach III’ – the third and final video of the single which, the band noted on Twitter, represents their “first official video in 7 years”. Watch the new video below.

Bassist Jeff Ament previously described the new Pearl Jam track as “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song,” adding that it included “Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern.”

Guitarist Stone Gossard told to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show that the single is the “outer edge” of what they band have previously released, but that the new album still has moments that longtime fans can connect with.

“It’s going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about,” he said. “There’s definitely some really straight ahead rock songs. There’s some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all, I think. And it’s really us.”

Earlier this week (February 3), Pearl Jam previewed a new song, ‘River Cross’, in an advert which aired during the broadcast of last Sunday’s Super Bowl (February 2).

‘River Cross’ features in a new commercial from the US phone network Verizon, and is set to be included on ‘Gigaton’.