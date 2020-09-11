Pearl Jam are releasing their 1992 ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance on vinyl

Pearl Jam are set to fully release their 1992 ‘MTV Unplugged’ performance in full.

The session was given a limited edition release for 2019’s Record Store Day, and will be given a new release next month to mark the band’s 30th anniversary.

‘MTV Unplugged’, recorded in New York shortly after the band’s first full American tour, features seven stripped-back songs from their debut album ‘Ten’.

It will come out on October 23 on vinyl and CD editions. Fans can pre-order the album here.

Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher shared a new ‘MTV Unplugged’ album, which went on to become the first session in the series to hit number one in the charts since Nirvana’s legendary edition in 1994.

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, released their 11th studio album, ‘Gigaton’, back in March. Giving the album a three-star review, NME wrote: “Eddie Vedder and co.’s 11th album won’t change your life, but should boast enough vitriol to satisfy long-term fans.

“Pearl Jam have, undoubtedly, as pioneers and figures that have shaped rock history, earned the right to make whatever the fuck they like. But the question is whether anyone is still listening any more? With this multi-faceted record, the answer is likely yes.”

Over the past month, Pearl Jam have been encouraging fans in America to vote in the upcoming presidential election. First, they launched a voting sweepstake in which fans could win prizes such as a day hanging out with the band in their hometown of Seattle, a stay in the Pearl Jam Suite at The Edgewater Hotel, and a trip around London Bridge Studios, where ‘Ten’ was recorded.

Then, frontman Eddie Vedder joined Instagram to teach fans how to vote by mail. “I’m about to go POSTAL!” he captioned his first post, in which he showed how to fill in and post a ballot paper.