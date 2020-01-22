Pearl Jam have returned with ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ – the latest track to arrive from their upcoming eleventh album ‘Gigaton‘.

The new offering from the grunge legends sees them heading in an electronic direction, which bassist Jeff Ament says the band discovered after a period of “experimentation”.

‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration…We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting,” Jeff explained.

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, ‘Gigaton’ will arrive on March 27, 2020, and marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready previously said of the band’s latest.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

2020 will mark Pearl Jam’s 30th year of performing live, and they’ll embark on a European tour this summer. Kicking off in Frankfurt on June 23, the run will also include a headline slot at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June

23 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

25 – Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

27 – Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

2 – Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

5 – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri

7 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

10 – London, BST Hyde Park

13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

19 – Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome