News Music News

Pearl Jam unveil ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, the first track from new album ‘Gigaton’

It sees them experimenting with electronic sounds...

Nick Reilly
Lead singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs live on stage at Fenway Park on September 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Picture: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Pearl Jam have returned with ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ – the latest track to arrive from their upcoming eleventh album ‘Gigaton‘.

The new offering from the grunge legends sees them heading in an electronic direction, which bassist Jeff Ament says the band discovered after a period of “experimentation”.

‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration…We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting,” Jeff explained.

Advertisement

Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, ‘Gigaton’ will arrive on March 27, 2020, and marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready previously said of the band’s latest.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

2020 will mark Pearl Jam’s 30th year of performing live, and they’ll embark on a European tour this summer. Kicking off in Frankfurt on June 23, the run will also include a headline slot at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10.

Advertisement

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June
23 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
25 – Berlin, Germany, Walduhne
27 – Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm
29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July
2 – Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival
5 – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri
7 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle
10 – London, BST Hyde Park
13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
19 – Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris
22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Festivals

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Andrew Trendell -
Bow down to a legend.
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices of Hero, Villain and Music Moment of the Year
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.