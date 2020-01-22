Pearl Jam have returned with ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ – the latest track to arrive from their upcoming eleventh album ‘Gigaton‘.
The new offering from the grunge legends sees them heading in an electronic direction, which bassist Jeff Ament says the band discovered after a period of “experimentation”.
‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration…We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting,” Jeff explained.
Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, ‘Gigaton’ will arrive on March 27, 2020, and marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.
“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready previously said of the band’s latest.
“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
2020 will mark Pearl Jam’s 30th year of performing live, and they’ll embark on a European tour this summer. Kicking off in Frankfurt on June 23, the run will also include a headline slot at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10.
Pearl Jam European tour dates:
June
23 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
25 – Berlin, Germany, Walduhne
27 – Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm
29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
July
2 – Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival
5 – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri
7 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle
10 – London, BST Hyde Park
13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
19 – Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris
22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome