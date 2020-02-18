Listen to Pearl Jam’s lively new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Pearl Jam have released their lively new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ — listen to the latest offering from the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Gigaton’ below.

The track was previewed last week through a smartphone feature which played snippets of the song whenever fans pointed their mobile device at the moon.

‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ has now been released in full, and is the latest offering from Pearl Jam’s upcoming new LP ‘Gigaton’. You can hear the lively new single below.

‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ follows on from the record’s first single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, which came out on January 22.

‘Gigaton’ will be released on March 27. You can see its tracklist below.

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

Speaking about ‘Gigaton’, guitarist Mike McCready explained that making the record had been “a long journey” for the band.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Earlier this month, a preview of another new Pearl Jam song, ‘‘River Cross’, was debuted in an advert which ran during this year’s Super Bowl.