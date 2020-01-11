Pearl Jam tease ‘Gigaton’ with augmented reality treasure hunt

Pearl Jam appear to be teasing something called ‘Gigaton’ via a worldwide augmented reality treasure hunt.

It comes after the band unveiled two previously unseen pieces of artwork on their Twitter account this week, causing fans to speculate whether they could be linked to a new album.

Pearl Jam posted the images on Friday (January 10), with one of them showing the band’s name incorporated into a heart rate monitor design and a second depicting three symbols.

Now, an interactive map on the band’s website has led fans to visit coordinates in multiple cities around the world, which has resulted in them discovering giant billboards with what appears to be cover artwork and the word ‘Gigaton’ on them.

Look for Pearl Jam in cities around the world… https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/qEB9yLhWd2 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 10, 2020

Viewing the billboards through the Gigaton Instagram filter plays a snippet of sound and shows an animation of polar ice caps melting. (The melting of polar ice caps is measured in gigatons.)

It’s not clear whether ‘Gigaton’ is the name of an album or single as of yet, but Italian fan site Pearl Jam Online reports that ‘Gigaton’ is the name of Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album that will be released in March.

According to several Instagram posts, the artwork on the billboards is allegedly shot by renowned arctic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have been confirmed as the latest headliners for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival next summer.

The annual concert series, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see Pearl Jam performing on Friday July 10.

They’ll be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with more acts to follow.