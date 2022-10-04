Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, David Byrne and more to feature on abortion rights benefit album

Pearl Jam, Wet Leg, David Byrne, R.E.M. and many more are set to feature on an abortion rights benefit album this week.

The compilation LP – ‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’ – which comes out this Friday (October 27) and will be available for just 24 hours only, will also feature further contributions from Death Cab For Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

It will feature unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos along with exclusive tracks from Sleater-Kinney, Tegan And Sara, Soccer Mommy, Wet Leg and Cat Power. You can view the full list of artists on the artwork below.

The record will be available on Bandcamp only from 12am PT (8am BST) and will be available for purchase here.

100 per cent of the proceeds will benefit non-profit organisations working to provide abortion care access including Brigid Alliance – a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for people seeking abortions and NOISE FOR NOW, which is working with Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.

‘Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All’ is the latest fundraiser from the Good Music project, following the 2020 charity compilations ‘Good Music To Avert the Collapse Of American Democracy’ which also featured Byrne and Pearl Jam along with Phoenix, Fleet Foxes, Jenny Lewis, The War on Drugs, Little Dragon and Big Boi.

Both compilations raised over $600,000 (£523,689) for voters’ rights organisation Fair Fight.

The latest record comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, which meant abortion would no longer be protected as a federal right in the US for the first time since 1973, and each state would be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.