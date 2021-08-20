NewsMusic News

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder shares reverent cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Drive’

The cover features on the soundtrack of Sean Penn's new film, 'Flag Day'

By Will Lavin
Michael Stipe of R.E.M, and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder has shared a new cover of R.E.M.‘s 1992 track ‘Drive’ – you can listen to it below.

The reworking of the lead single from R.E.M.’s eighth studio album, ‘Automatic For The People’, features on the soundtrack for Flag Day, a new crime drama directed by Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn.

Staying faithful to the original, the Pearl Jam frontman delivers a reverent rendition of ‘Drive’, adding a hint of eeriness, due mostly to Vedder’s smokey vocal tone. You can listen to the cover below.

Elsewhere on the Flag Day soundtrack, Vedder features on a further nine songs – most of which are collaborations with Irish rocker and Once songwriter Glen Hansard, who besides being an Oscar-winning musician also played Outspan Foster in The Commitments.

Some of the songs see Vedder team up with his 17-year-old daughter, Olivia Vedder, including ‘My Father’s Daughter’, a moving ode to adopting the traits of your parents, regardless of whether you meant to.

Listen to the Flag Day soundtrack below:

An official synopsis for Flag Day reads: “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marvelled at his magnetising energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.

“Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.”

Meanwhile, Vedder and Bruce Springsteen have teamed up with Tom Morello to cover AC/DC‘s ‘Highway To Hell’ to preview the Rage Against The Machine guitarit’s forthcoming new album.

