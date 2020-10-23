Pearl Jam’s legendary 1992 MTV Unplugged show is now streaming

Pearl Jam have marked the 30th anniversary of their first ever concert by releasing their legendary MTV Unplugged show on streaming services for the first time ever.

While the vinyl reissue and CD release of the 1992 set was previously confirmed, fans can now listen to the show on Apple Music and Spotify.

Recorded on March 16, 1992, the Unplugged session saw the Seattle titans sharing acoustic renditions of tracks from their debut album ‘Ten’ – as well as the track ‘State of Love’.

It’s the second unexpected treat for Pearl Jam fans this month, after the band shared their new song ‘Get It Back’ on streaming services.

The track was previously only available on ‘Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Vol. 2’, a recent Bandcamp charity compilation shared to support voting rights in the US.

Pearl Jam also recently announced their biggest-ever London shows, taking place next summer.

The band will play two nights at BST Hyde Park 2021 on Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10. Pixies will lead the support acts on July 9, while IDLES do the same on July 10.

Last night, fans also enjoyed a special streaming event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first ever live performance.

They marked the occasion by streaming their April 29, 2016 concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.