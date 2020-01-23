Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard says Eddie Vedder’s ‘Gigaton’ lyrics are “a powerful tonic”

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard has called his bandmate Eddie Vedder’s lyrics on new album ‘Gigaton’ “a powerful sort of tonic”.

The legendary rock band will release their new record on March 27. It will be their 11th studio album and follows 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, guitarist Gossard discussed how Vedder’s lyrics relate to the wider world in 2020. “I don’t want to speak too much about the lyrics because my interpretation of lyrics a lot of times is different than others,” he began.

“So I do think that his lyrics on this record, in particular, are stunning. His way of describing the world. He’s not going to come out and say exactly in sort of very plain language, maybe what you might think after reading the newspaper. But I think that his mysticism and his way of using words and art and music is a powerful sort of tonic. I think that underlying it all is going to continue to be a hopeful and beautiful, but at times tragic message.”

Gossard also gave more insight into what fans could expect from the upcoming album, saying the record has “variety”. “There’s definitely some really straight-ahead rock songs,” he said. “There are some very spare and very simple ballads. It’s got it all I think. And it’s really us. We really did it by ourselves. Ed [Eddie Vedder] did a great job.

“There was a pile of songs and, really, really, in the last two months, mixed and sort of selected the tracks that really were going to be special. And he did such a great job of bringing everybody’s personalities out. It was probably different than any of us would’ve made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band.”

Earlier this week, the band confirmed the tracklist for ‘Gigaton’, with guitarist Mike McCready calling the record “a long journey” in an accompanying statement.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”